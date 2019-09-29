Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
State and Third Streets
Troy , NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phoebe Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phoebe Dare Anderson


1914 - 2019
Phoebe Dare Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Phoebe Dare MELROSE Phoebe Dare Anderson, 105, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her residence after a brief illness. At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours. Funeral service on Saturday, October 5, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, State and Third Streets, Troy. A full obituary will be published on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
