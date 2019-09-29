|
Anderson, Phoebe Dare MELROSE Phoebe Dare Anderson, 105, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her residence after a brief illness. At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours. Funeral service on Saturday, October 5, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, State and Third Streets, Troy. A full obituary will be published on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019