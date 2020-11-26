What a sad day for all of us who knew Phoebe from the Albany, NY area. She was our LLL mother as she guided us with our new babies and led us into our parenting role. She was one of the first people I ever heard say she enjoyed her teenagers! She will be sorely missed, even though many of us have not seen her for some time. Her advice, warmth, knowledge, and love she shared throughout her life will live on through her family and certainly the rest of us who were lucky enough to have known her, if only a brief time on this earth. Rest in peace, Phoebe.

Diane Balog

Friend