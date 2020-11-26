Kerness, Phoebe Frances CHARLESTON, S.C. Phoebe Frances Eisenberg Kerness, 79, the wife of Jules Michael Kerness, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Phoebe was born on October 14, 1941, in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late David Eisenberg and late Barbara DePoris Eisenberg. She graduated from Brooklyn College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in sociology. Phoebe spent 57 years of her life married to her best friend, Jules Kerness. She was a homemaker, caretaker, and educator. While raising her family in Delmar, Phoebe was a daycare provider, a foster parent, was passionate about educating families, and was an involved member of Congregation Beth Emeth. After retiring to Savannah, Ga., Phoebe was very active in Congregation Mickve Israel where she taught religious school, coordinated elder-hostels, co-chaired the temple museum committee, and served as a docent. Throughout her life, Phoebe showed her love for children, La Leche League, Reform Judaism, music, and theater. Phoebe is survived by her husband, Jules Kerness; her sister, Vidabeth Bensen; her children, Jonathan Kerness, Karen Kerness, Debbi Kerness, and Marggi Shechanah; and her grandchildren, Ben Kerness, Jack Kerness, Eli Kerness, Micah Kerness, Tobin Kerness, Matan Berg, Noah Berg, Lior Berg, Leyla Wolf. She was predeceased by her parents and her son, Daniel Kerness. The family would like to express a huge thank you to the staff at the Shem Creek Health Center at South Bay in Mount Pleasant, S.C. for the outstanding and compassionate care Phoebe received for the last year of her life. A private graveside service was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery in Charleston, S.C. Memorial contributions may be made to the CDC Foundation's Crush COVID Campaign or a charity of one's choice
