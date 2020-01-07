Hester, Phoebe Lynne ROTTERDAM Phoebe Lynne Hester, 24, passed suddenly and unexpectedly at home on January 3, 2020. Born in Niskayuna, to her parents, Maria Tedford and John Hester, she was a lifelong resident of Rotterdam. Phoebe will be remembered for her wonderful smile, her good nature, the love of her family, and her care, concern, and empathy for others. Phoebe was a friend to all she met. She will be missed by her family and many wonderful friends. Phoebe was a 2016 graduate of Mohonasen High School and a current participant in the Schenectady ARC Discovery Academy on the Union College campus. She volunteered at Things of My Very Own, City Mission of Schenectady, and she enjoyed spending time at Silver Bay YMCA at Lake George. Phoebe is survived by her parents, John Hester and Maria Tedford; her sister, Chloejean Hester Tedford; and her brother, Alex Hester; her Yiayia, Demitra Tulla Pangburn; and her nanny, Jean Hester. Phoebe was beloved by her many aunts, uncles and cousins, her extended family, and by her friends. She was predeceased by her grandfathers, Rev. Donald Pangburn and Francis Hester. Services in honor of her life will be held on Wednesday, January 8, from 3 - 7 p.m. with a time of remembrance and memorial service beginning at 6:30 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave, Schenectady, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a memorial in Phoebe's name at Schenectady ARC (SARC) to benefit The Discovery Academy (214 State St. Schenectady, NY 12305) or to Things Of My Very Own, Inc. in Schenectady NY, (tomvo.org). To share condolences and memories online please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020