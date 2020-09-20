Bootier, Phyllis A. SCHENECTADY Phyllis A. Bootier, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Whitehall, N.Y. to the late Herbert and Armenia (Gandron) Gooley. Phyllis worked as a lab tech for G.E. in Schenectady for two years and then worked as a teacher's aide with Veeder Elementary School for several years and finished her career with the N.Y.S. D.M.V. in Albany until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, reading, RV camping and playing Sudoku. She was a communicant of St. Clare's Catholic Church for over 65 years and a member of the Thunder Road Seniors with the Town of Colonie. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of over 56 years, Robert E. Bootier Sr.; her brother Herbert Gooley; and her half-sisters, Howardine Campbell and Herberta Gooley. She is survived by her beloved children, Wendy A. (Richard) Nastke, Robert E. (Judith) Jr., Jeffrey M. (Sheryl) and Todd M. (Karin) Bootier. She was the cherished grandmother of Brian, Amy (Joe), Kelly (Bryan), Matthew (Katie), Craig (Ashley), Michelle, Kimberly, Olivia (David) and Brianna. She was the adored great-grandmother of Julian, Vinny, Ava and William. She is also survived by many nieces and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 21, from 9 to 10 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie then to St. Clare's Church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schenectady. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Memorial Processing Center, 6725 Lyons St., P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, NY, 13057-0007 in Phyllis' memory. To leave a special message for the family online visit NewComerAlbany.com