Charles, Phyllis A. COHOES Phyllis A. Charles, 83 of Cohoes, died suddenly at her home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A Mechanicville native, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Schue Pender. She was a graduate of Mechanicville High School. Phyllis was employed by the New York Telephone Co. for more than 25 years. She was a member of the phone company's retirees association and was also a member of St. Rita's/Sacred Heart Church Group. She enjoyed bowling and gardening but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren. Her proudest moment was in 2012 when she stopped smoking "cold turkey" after 53 years. Phyllis was the widow of James Charles Sr. who died in 1990. She was the loving mother of Jim Charles Jr. (Tony) of Halfmoon and Terri Kalupy (Tony) of Florida. She was the proud grandmother of Caitlin, Christian (Jami), and Maya. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Ellen Cyr; and her grandson Liam. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mechanicville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 10, 2020