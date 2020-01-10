Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Waterford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Charles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. Charles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis A. Charles Obituary
Charles, Phyllis A. COHOES Phyllis A. Charles, 83 of Cohoes, died suddenly at her home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A Mechanicville native, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Schue Pender. She was a graduate of Mechanicville High School. Phyllis was employed by the New York Telephone Co. for more than 25 years. She was a member of the phone company's retirees association and was also a member of St. Rita's/Sacred Heart Church Group. She enjoyed bowling and gardening but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren. Her proudest moment was in 2012 when she stopped smoking "cold turkey" after 53 years. Phyllis was the widow of James Charles Sr. who died in 1990. She was the loving mother of Jim Charles Jr. (Tony) of Halfmoon and Terri Kalupy (Tony) of Florida. She was the proud grandmother of Caitlin, Christian (Jami), and Maya. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Ellen Cyr; and her grandson Liam. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mechanicville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now