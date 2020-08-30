Adams, Phyllis GLENMONT Phyllis Adams passed away on August 29, 2020. Phyllis was born to the late Frank and Eva Leon Maxwell Mizener on May 7,1926. She was married to Harry V. Adams Jr. for 64 years until his passing in 2013. Phyllis worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Motor vehicles. She was a founding member of the Glenmont Community Church. A Lifetime member of the Selkirk #2 Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, member of the Glenmont Homemakers, Member of the U.S.B.C. For many years Phyllis enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and going on vacation in Vergennes, Vt. She also spent time wintering in Surfside, S.C. Phyllis is survived by her son, Harry Adams (Debra) of Averill Park; grandmother of Mark, Brian and Keith Adams; great-grandmother of Triston, C.J and Michele Adams. Also survived by her brother, Gordon Mizener and many nieces and nephews.Sister of the late Agnes Gaberiel. Due to the Coronavirus a memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Phyllis's memory may be made to the Church, Chapel Lane, Glenmont, NY 12207 or the charity of your choice
.