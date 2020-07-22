1/1
Phyllis Ann (Palmer) Kellman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kellman, Phyllis Ann Palmer EAST GREENBUSH Phyllis Ann Palmer Kellman, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush. She was born in Albany to the late Charles W. and Dorothy Palmer. Phyllis enjoyed cooking, baking for family and friends and day trips to the casino with her husband Ed. She was an avid bowler; bowling in several various leagues. She cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Wife of Edward J. Kellman; mother of Edward (Kim) Kellman and Cindy (Jeff) Handford; grandmother of Travis Kellman, Krysten Kellman, Joseph Handford, Jake Kellman and Jaime Handford-Nelson; and great-grandmother of Isabella, Jeffrey Paul, II, Katherine and Abigale. The funeral will be in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Thursday at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rensselaer Boys and Girls Club 544 Broadway, Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral
11:00 AM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved