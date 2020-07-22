Kellman, Phyllis Ann Palmer EAST GREENBUSH Phyllis Ann Palmer Kellman, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush. She was born in Albany to the late Charles W. and Dorothy Palmer. Phyllis enjoyed cooking, baking for family and friends and day trips to the casino with her husband Ed. She was an avid bowler; bowling in several various leagues. She cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Wife of Edward J. Kellman; mother of Edward (Kim) Kellman and Cindy (Jeff) Handford; grandmother of Travis Kellman, Krysten Kellman, Joseph Handford, Jake Kellman and Jaime Handford-Nelson; and great-grandmother of Isabella, Jeffrey Paul, II, Katherine and Abigale. The funeral will be in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Thursday at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rensselaer Boys and Girls Club 544 Broadway, Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com