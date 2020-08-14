1/1
Phyllis Ann Morgan
1931 - 2020
Morgan, Phyllis Ann LATHAM Phyllis Ann (Hepp) Morgan, 88 of Latham, beloved wife of the late Philip H. Morgan, entered into eternal life on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home. Born in Troy on December 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Gladys (Duncan) Hepp. Phyllis and Philip had enjoyed over 57 years of marriage and traveling extensively around the world before he passed away in 2008. Phyllis was the vice president of the family business Chapman Stained Glass Studio in Albany for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed her time with her husband and her lifelong friendships. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Latham. She is survived by her beloved children, Christine (Mike) Morgan-Dempsey, P. Keith Morgan and Kevin (Katie) Morgan; her cherished grandchildren, Kerri M. Wakeman, Brian J. Morgan, William H. Morgan, Connor X. Morgan and Claire D. Morgan; and her adoring great-grandchildren, Myles A. Lamberton and Morgan Rose Lamberton. She also leaves behind her cousin Charles Duncan; and son-in-law Richard Sala. Phyllis was predeceased by her granddaughter Kimberly (Gary) Sala-Lamberton. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Agnes Mausoleum, 48 Cemetery Ave., Menands with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Research Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA, 02215-5450. For information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 13, 2020
Mom and I are sorry to hear of your loss..... Mom loved going across the street for her "tea/coffee chats when you lived in Troy...... With prayerful thoughts.... Anne and Sam Rodino
Sam Rodino
Friend
