Brunelle, Phyllis ALBANY Phyllis Brunelle (nee Gross), age 83 of Manhattan, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Phyllis was born in Manhattan on September, 21, 1937. She lived in Laguna Hills, Calif. and settled in Albany. She was the proud mother of two children, Kym Brunelle (deceased) of Troy, and Chris Brunelle and grandson Daniel Seda of Albany. She is also survived by nephews and niece, Jeff Berkowitz (Gwen) of Jacksonville, Fla., Adam Berkowitz (Trisha) of Long Island, and Audra Walsh (Peter) of Long Island. Phyllis also leaves behind her dear friend, Christine Kennedy of Albany. Phyllis had a sharp wit, loved to joke with her friends and family, and was always accompanied by her late and much loved, Dachshund, Benny. She was a long-time fan of the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed the Saratoga races. She loved to volunteer her time at her grandson's school, Maimonides Hebrew Day School in Albany. She will be greatly missed by the many friends and family that survive her. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Phyllis Brunelle to the Maimonides Hebrew Day School in Albany.