1/
Phyllis Brunelle
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brunelle, Phyllis ALBANY Phyllis Brunelle (nee Gross), age 83 of Manhattan, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Phyllis was born in Manhattan on September, 21, 1937. She lived in Laguna Hills, Calif. and settled in Albany. She was the proud mother of two children, Kym Brunelle (deceased) of Troy, and Chris Brunelle and grandson Daniel Seda of Albany. She is also survived by nephews and niece, Jeff Berkowitz (Gwen) of Jacksonville, Fla., Adam Berkowitz (Trisha) of Long Island, and Audra Walsh (Peter) of Long Island. Phyllis also leaves behind her dear friend, Christine Kennedy of Albany. Phyllis had a sharp wit, loved to joke with her friends and family, and was always accompanied by her late and much loved, Dachshund, Benny. She was a long-time fan of the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed the Saratoga races. She loved to volunteer her time at her grandson's school, Maimonides Hebrew Day School in Albany. She will be greatly missed by the many friends and family that survive her. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Phyllis Brunelle to the Maimonides Hebrew Day School in Albany.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved