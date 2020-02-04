Van Alstyne, Phyllis E. DELMAR Phyllis E. Van Alstyne passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born January 4, 1917. She worked on the family farm for many years. Phyllis spent many years as a Sunday school teacher at the former Albany Wesleyan Church in Albany. She worked at numerous local businesses in Delmar including the LJ Mullen Pharmacy. She stayed strong for her 103 years and was an inspiration to anyone who knew her. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Edward E. Van Alstyne; and her son Edward E. Van Alstyne Jr. Survivors include her son, William Van Alstyne; her daughter, Joy Van Alstyne and her husband Joseph DeGiorgis; her grandson Mark Van Alstyne and his wife Lynn; her grandson Hayden Van Alstyne; and her granddaughter Sarah VA. DeGiorgis and her husband Mark Johnson. Friends and family may call at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave, Delmar, N.Y. Thursday, February 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be a graveside service in the Bethlehem Cemetery, 286 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, N.Y. Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 4, 2020