Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Friedson. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Funeral service 11:00 AM live on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCqCeaxlvyfaj GjtoGDKNp2w View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Friedson, Phyllis DOVER, N.J. Phyllis Friedson, 92, passed away on April 16, 2020, the last day of Passover in Dover, N.J. Phyllis was born and raised in Cranston, R.I. where she worked as a secretary in Rhode Island state government. She later relocated to Chicago, where she was an executive secretary at Michael Reese Hospital. After marrying Sidney A. Friedson, she devoted her life to raising her children in Niskayuna and assisting her husband in running Glenville Opticians. Phyllis later went on to operate her own business, Creations, a shop featuring locally made hand-crafted works of art, first in Glenville and later on Upper Union Street in Schenectady. Phyllis was a longtime member of Congregation Agudat Achim. She was a student in the first adult b'not mitzvah class and also was an original member of the Agudat Achim catering group that studied at Schenectady Community College culinary school. Phyllis was a hard-working fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation where she was a dedicated CF gala volunteer for many years. She was also a hardened Boston Red Sox fan who lived to see her team win four world championships in the last part of her life. Her pride and joy were her family including her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Phyllis loved to laugh, eat ice cream, indulge her dogs, and wear hats in her convertibles. Phyllis is survived by her son Arthur Friedson (Deborah) of Niskayuna; her daughter Debbie Mandell (Lee) of Rockaway, N.J.; her grandchildren, Andrew Friedson (Molly) of Denver, Colo., Matthew Friedson (Olivia) of Niskayuna, Mark Mandell of Queens, and Melissa Martin (Scott) of Webster, N.Y.; her great-grandchildren, Noah and Zoe Friedson of Denver, Colo. and Zoey Martin of Webster, N.Y.; and her nephew Warren Zisserson (Marilyn) of Nova Scotia; and her niece Berni Zisserson of Medford, Mass. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Sidney A. Friedson; and by her sister Evelyn Zisserson. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Virtual shiva minyanim will be held throughout the week following the funeral. The funeral service for Phyllis will be broadcasted live on YouTube on Sunday, April 19, at 11 a.m. All viewers should refer to the following link to the service, which may be accessed anytime after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday:







Friedson, Phyllis DOVER, N.J. Phyllis Friedson, 92, passed away on April 16, 2020, the last day of Passover in Dover, N.J. Phyllis was born and raised in Cranston, R.I. where she worked as a secretary in Rhode Island state government. She later relocated to Chicago, where she was an executive secretary at Michael Reese Hospital. After marrying Sidney A. Friedson, she devoted her life to raising her children in Niskayuna and assisting her husband in running Glenville Opticians. Phyllis later went on to operate her own business, Creations, a shop featuring locally made hand-crafted works of art, first in Glenville and later on Upper Union Street in Schenectady. Phyllis was a longtime member of Congregation Agudat Achim. She was a student in the first adult b'not mitzvah class and also was an original member of the Agudat Achim catering group that studied at Schenectady Community College culinary school. Phyllis was a hard-working fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation where she was a dedicated CF gala volunteer for many years. She was also a hardened Boston Red Sox fan who lived to see her team win four world championships in the last part of her life. Her pride and joy were her family including her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Phyllis loved to laugh, eat ice cream, indulge her dogs, and wear hats in her convertibles. Phyllis is survived by her son Arthur Friedson (Deborah) of Niskayuna; her daughter Debbie Mandell (Lee) of Rockaway, N.J.; her grandchildren, Andrew Friedson (Molly) of Denver, Colo., Matthew Friedson (Olivia) of Niskayuna, Mark Mandell of Queens, and Melissa Martin (Scott) of Webster, N.Y.; her great-grandchildren, Noah and Zoe Friedson of Denver, Colo. and Zoey Martin of Webster, N.Y.; and her nephew Warren Zisserson (Marilyn) of Nova Scotia; and her niece Berni Zisserson of Medford, Mass. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Sidney A. Friedson; and by her sister Evelyn Zisserson. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Virtual shiva minyanim will be held throughout the week following the funeral. The funeral service for Phyllis will be broadcasted live on YouTube on Sunday, April 19, at 11 a.m. All viewers should refer to the following link to the service, which may be accessed anytime after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCqCeaxlvyfaj GjtoGDKNp2w Donations in memory of Phyllis Friedson may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Northeastern New York, 455 Patroon Creek Blvd., Albany, NY, 12206, Congregation Agudat Achim, 2117 Union Street, Niskayuna, NY, 12309, or the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Glenville, NY, 12302. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close