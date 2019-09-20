Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis J. McClain. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:30 PM Chapel at Messiah Village Send Flowers Obituary

McClain, Phyllis J. MECHANICSBURG, Pa. Phyllis J. McClain, 93, retired broker and owner of McClain Reality in Clifton Park, passed away at Messiah Lifeways in Messiah Village in Mechanicsburg on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Phyllis was the widow of Harold E. McClain; and the last remaining child of Paul and Jennie Schubauer. She graduated in 1945 from John Harris High School. She loved working, reading, and playing bridge. She was a notary public, active in a garden club, and a member of two bridge groups while living in New York. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Stephanie Bowen (Jim), and Valerie Sullivan; her son Reverend Charles Vollmer (Darce); six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held in the Chapel at Messiah Village on Saturday, September 21, at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Cocklin Funeral Services is handling arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at



