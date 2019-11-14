Dittmer, Phyllis K. COLONIE Phyllis K. Dittmer, 88, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Anne Gilmore Siciliano. She was predeceased by her husband John Louis Dittmer in 2010. She was a graduate of Cathedral Academy and Academy of the Holy Names. She loved music, dancing, and gardening. She was a longtime member of a bowling league. Above all else, her biggest love was taking care of her grandchildren. Phyllis was the mother of Catherine (Robert) and Patricia Dittmer Simmons (Thomas); grandmother of David Ross (Stephanie), Steven Simmons, and Kelly Gallacchi (Joshua); great-grandmother of Remington Ross; sister of Thomas Siciliano (Robin) and the late Angelo "Brud" Siciliano. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family across the country. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Phyllis's family on Saturday, November 16, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. A funeral service celebrating her life will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. To leave Phyllis's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019