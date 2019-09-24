Breedlove, Phyllis M. ALBANY Phyllis M. Breedlove, 71 of Albany, passed away on September 19, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late George and Savannah Breedlove. She was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School; she then received her associates degree in accounting from Maria College. Phyllis was a supervisor for the N.Y.S. Office of General Services in Albany for over 35 years, retiring in 2009. Phyllis is survived by her children, Brian (Amy) Leigh, Teona Mallory and Shanika (Thomas) Eberhardt; grandchildren, Asaad Leigh, Courtlynd Mallory, Kyan Stewart, Dylan Stewart, Quay Ellis and Nasir Gordon; as well as her sister Clyda Clark; brother John Breedlove; and several nieces, nephews and godchildren. She is predeceased by her son Jermayne Mallory and her brother George Breedlove. Celebration of Life services for Phyllis will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, at 11 a.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. The family requests that you please wear red to the event. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 24, 2019