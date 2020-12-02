1/1
Phyllis M. Wilkolaski
1933 - 2020
Wilkolaski, Phyllis M. EAST GREENBUSH Phyllis M. Wilkolaski of Stillwater passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush. She was 87. Born on May 8, 1933, in Schaghticoke, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Wilma (Wade) Lewis. Phyllis was a member of the Hemstreet Park Firehouse and American Legion Post 1644 Auxiliaries and enjoyed bowlng with the Girls Ally Cats. Survivors include her daughter, Susan Ann Frydel; four grandchildren, Jammie Frydel (Russell) and her children, Hailie and Saige, Scott Frydel (Kim) and their children, Alexandra and Seth, Christopher Crowther and Tracy Crowther and her children, Henry IV and William. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marilyn Ann Crowther; and stepfather Charles Neaton. Relatives and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 729 Hudson Ave., Stillwater. Mask use and social distancing required if attending. Funeral services will be private with burial in Stillwater Union Cemetery. Kindly consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in memory of Phyllis Wilkolaski. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Stillwater - Stillwater
Funeral services provided by
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Stillwater - Stillwater
729 Hudson Ave (Formerly 121 N. Hudson Ave)
Stillwater, NY 12170
(518) 664-3731
