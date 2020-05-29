Phyllis M. Yule
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yule, Phyllis M. NORTH GREENBUSH Phyllis M. Yule, 82, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a brief illness. Born in Utica, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Yule and Philomena Rossi Yule. She had resided in the Utica area all her life and was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy. Phyllis worked in the accounting department of F.X. Matt Brewing Company in Utica for many years and later at ACS. She enjoyed traveling and going to flea markets. Phyllis was a communicant of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in New Hartford. Survivors include two sisters, Josephine (John) Gargash of New Hartford, and Margaret Wood of Averill Park; and her nieces and nephews, Anne and Duncan Wood, Lisa Perreault and John M. Gargash. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Utica. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Phyllis M. Yule to the Utica Rescue Mission, 212 Rutger St., Utica, NY, 13501 or The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center), 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
(518) 674-5790
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved