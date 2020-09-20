MacKenzie, Phyllis Mae MECHANICVILLE Phyllis Mae MacKenzie, 60 of Third Avenue, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her sister's home under the loving care of her family on September 16, 2020. Born in Troy on September 15, 1960, she was the daughter of the late James Edward and Phyllis Mae (Wixted) Sweeney. Phyllis is survived by her son, Scott (Shannon) Mackenzie and daughter, Sarah (Raymond) McCarthy; as well as her granddaughters, Paisley Mae MacKenzie and Ellie Mae McCarthy; siblings, Geneva DiFiore, James (Bonnie) Sweeney Jr., Patricia (Michael) Amador, Kathleen Coleman, John (Mary) Sweeney, and Donna Sweeney; and several beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased, earlier this year, by her brother, Dennis (Michael L. Carey); and her sister, Mary M. (Arthur J.) Savoy. She was also predeceased by her brothers-in-law, Matthew J. DiFiore and Matthew Coleman. She graduated in 1979 from Shenendehowa High School, where she fostered precious life-long friendships. In years soon to follow she married Kevin MacKenzie, sharing two beautiful children together. Phyllis was dearly loved by all that knew her. Her most cherished time was spent with her family and granddaughters, who affectionately called her Gee. She grew up just outside of Mechanicville in a large Irish family, as the seventh of nine children. Through childhood years she loved many animals and carried that through her life, sharing this trait with her children. Her cheerful spirit was clearly evident to all those she encountered. Phyllis was an avid book lover and fabulous cook, just like her mother. She courageously battled the pain of cancer over the last year and a half, with a constant expression of gratitude for all her blessings. Relatives and friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, September 21, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. A funeral service will be conducted for her family following the visitation. Face masks will be required and social distancing in place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online at Hannahshopefund.org
. Online remembrances may be made at chasesmithfamily.com