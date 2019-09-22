Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Marie Skaczkowski. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Memorial service 11:00 AM Calvary United Methodist Church 15 Ridge Place Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Skaczkowski, Phyllis Marie CLIFTON PARK Phyllis Marie Skaczkowski passed from this life peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 11:45 p.m. in the comfort of the home where she had resided for 52 years. Phyllis was born in Albany on February 22, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Richard and Angele (King) Turner. She was a graduate of Watervliet High School and the Samaritan School of Nursing in Troy. Phyllis dedicated her life to her home and to raising her family and also was employed by AIG Global Insurance in Albany. She enjoyed her membership in the "Prime Timers" and the bell choir, and also enjoyed reading, bible study, square dancing and being near lakes and the ocean. The times spent with family were always special for Phyllis. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren especially filled her heart with pride. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Emil Richard Skaczkowski, on January 26, 2001; and is survived by her children, David (Cathy) Skaczkowski and Karen (John) Lindsey; her grandchildren, Christina Marie Orta, Alissa Anne Kroeger, Jenna Elizabeth Lindsey, Gregory Skaczkowski, Tori Bredenberg, Jennifer Skaczkowski and Marissa Skaczkowski; her great-grandchildren, Jackson and Camdyn Kroger, Paige and Peyton Orta, Elliott Friesen, Aldous Daley and Mila Skaczkowski; her sisters and brother, Judy Turner who faithfully cared for her and stayed by her side, Marie Schamuhn and John Turner; as well as nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service which will be held in the Calvary United Methodist Church, 15 Ridge Place, Latham on Saturday, September 28, at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. There will be no visiting hours. For those who wish to remember Phyllis in a special way, contributions are suggested to the Skye Farm Scholarship Fund c/o Calvary United Methodist Church, in her memory. Visit







