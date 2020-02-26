Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polly Ann Hays Norton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norton, Polly Ann Hays ROGERS, Ark. Polly Ann Hays Norton, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, in Rogers, Ark. She was born in Russellville, Ark. to John Austin and Doris Hays. Raised in Fort Smith, Ark., Polly Ann began sharing her musical talent in churches and at Fort Smith High School, where she was involved with glee club and Delta Beta Sigma. She graduated from the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a Bachelor of Music and Master of Arts in Teaching, and was affiliated with Kappa Kappa Gamma and Sigma Alpha Iota. During 16 years in Albany, Polly Ann was a piano instructor and performer. She was a member of the Monday Musical Club and the National Music Teacher Association. Polly Ann returned to Fort Smith where she continued to teach piano lessons for over ten years. She was pianist for Immanuel Baptist Church and served as president of the Fort Smith Musical Coterie and local chairperson of the National Guild of Piano Teachers. After moving to Rogers, Polly Ann was pianist for First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista for many years. Polly Ann adored her music, dogs, and shoe collection. Her loving family, both at home and at Ashley Health and Rehab, will miss her tremendously. She was preceded in death by her sons, William Carlile and John Carlile; and is survived by her daughter, Sarai Norton of Rogers. Arrangements are with Benton County Memorial Park, Rogers.



Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2020

