Qua, Polly Ann VALATIE Polly Ann Qua, 88 of Valatie, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at her home. Born May 27, 1932, in Brattleboro, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Merrill and Frances (Wood) Greene. After graduating from Wilmington High School in 1950, she worked at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, where she met her future husband Atwood. They were married on October 10, 1957, in Wilmington, Vt. Atwood was a New York State Trooper while Polly stayed home and raised three children. She also worked for ten years as a lunch server at Martin Van Buren Elementary School. After Atwood's retirement in 1988 they traveled south to winter in Florida. They both volunteered in Waxham, N.C. and Hudson, Fla. and were fifty five year members of the Niverville United Methodist Church. She is survived by three children, Allen Qua (Debbie) of Stuyvesant, Bruce Qua (Marge) of Long Island and Ann Rivera of Chatham; a sister Carol West of Great Barrington, Mass.; six grandchildren, John and Emily, Dan and Leland, Krystle and Jacob and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Atwood "Woody" Qua. She thanks all her caregivers and friends for their support. There will be no service at her request and burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Columbia/Greene, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY 12414. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie, N.Y.