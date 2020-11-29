Bidleman, Porter E. ALTAMONT Porter E. Bidleman passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020, at his home with his loving daughters by his side. Born in Lyndonville on May 1, 1926, he was the son of the late Donald and Paulina Porter Bidleman. He spent his childhood on the Bidleman family orchard, and raised chickens alongside his dad, uncle and three brothers. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Navy and served his country proudly during World War II on an LCI(R) 1077 as a gunner's mate. He was assigned to the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre and was present during the assault and occupation of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Following the war, he returned home and married Sally Borresen, the love of his life for 68 years. After graduating from Simmons School of Mortuary Science, he worked for Corwin Funeral Home in western New York before moving Sally and his family to Altamont where he became the owner of the Fredendall Funeral Home in 1957. He served his community and the Hilltowns for over 40 years with compassion, dedication and respect. He was an active member of the Altamont Reformed Church, the Altamont Fire Department, Altamont Village Board, Noah Lodge #75, American Legion Post 0977, VFW Boyd Hilton Post 7062 and the Urban Renewal Agency. For years he volunteered at the Guilderland Food Pantry and Community Caregivers. At one time he drove a school bus for the G.C.S.D. and Hertz Rental. He and Sally vacationed in Ogunquit, Maine for over 26 years with their family; in retirement he drove the Trolley. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, ski, hike, golf and bowl. Over the years, he enjoyed daily walks to High Point and the Altamont Fairgrounds. There is no doubt this contributed to his 94 years of life. He was so grateful for his wonderful family, friends, and the blessings that he received over the years. He is survived by his devoted daughters, Barbara Bidleman of Guilderland, and Beth Burlingame of Altamont; his seven cherished grandchildren, Erin (Sean), Quillinan, Staci (Andrew) Clark, Eric (Heather) Kisby, Alissa Yohey, Mike (Sarah) Yohey, Jason (Katie) Burlingame, and Kara Banks; 15 loving great-grandchildren, and many adored nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Alice "Sally" Bidleman, his daughter, Mary Lou Kisby; three brothers, George, Roger and Lewis; and his sons-in-law, Mark Burlingame and Alan (Sharon) Kisby. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in the Hartland Cemetery, Gasport, N.Y. in the spring. Those who wish may make contributions to The ARC Good Samaritan Fund, P.O. Box 671, Altamont, NY, 12009, The Mary Lou Kisby - Elizabeth Severson Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1398, Guilderland, NY, 12084, The Guilderland Food Pantry, or Community Hospice. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com