Munro, Priscila LATHAM Priscila Munro, 23, entered eternal life Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by loved ones and as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihauhua, she was the daughter of David and Edna Castaneda. After moving to Los Angeles at a young age, Priscila graduated from Granada Hills High School where she was a member of the swim team. Priscila moved east to New York, where she impacted the lives of many with her joy and love for life, and left a lasting imprint on the community. Priscila was a free spirit who loved the outdoors, books, recycling, plants, playing her bass guitar, and photography. She moved to New York when she was 20 years old, where she went to school while working late nights in the city as a bartender. Priscila was introduced that year to the love of her life, Liam Munro, and over the next few years proceeded to be married, settling down near Liam's family in Latham. She enjoyed the summers on the lake, paddle boarding while taking pictures of the natural beauty of her surroundings, and the peace and tranquility of the Adirondacks. Along with her parents, Priscila is survived by her sister Pamela of Los Angeles; her husband Liam and his family, Bill, Kristen, Connor and Bridget, all of Latham; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and extended family members. There will be a memorial Mass held in St Pius X Catholic Church in Loudonville on Saturday, November 23, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Caroga fire department, where Priscila had many friends whose lives were impacted by her presence and positive energy. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2019