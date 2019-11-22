Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscila Munro. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Memorial Mass 10:30 AM St Pius X Catholic Church Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Munro, Priscila LATHAM Priscila Munro, 23, entered eternal life Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by loved ones and as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihauhua, she was the daughter of David and Edna Castaneda. After moving to Los Angeles at a young age, Priscila graduated from Granada Hills High School where she was a member of the swim team. Priscila moved east to New York, where she impacted the lives of many with her joy and love for life, and left a lasting imprint on the community. Priscila was a free spirit who loved the outdoors, books, recycling, plants, playing her bass guitar, and photography. She moved to New York when she was 20 years old, where she went to school while working late nights in the city as a bartender. Priscila was introduced that year to the love of her life, Liam Munro, and over the next few years proceeded to be married, settling down near Liam's family in Latham. She enjoyed the summers on the lake, paddle boarding while taking pictures of the natural beauty of her surroundings, and the peace and tranquility of the Adirondacks. Along with her parents, Priscila is survived by her sister Pamela of Los Angeles; her husband Liam and his family, Bill, Kristen, Connor and Bridget, all of Latham; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and extended family members. There will be a memorial Mass held in St Pius X Catholic Church in Loudonville on Saturday, November 23, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Caroga fire department, where Priscila had many friends whose lives were impacted by her presence and positive energy. To leave a message for the family please visit







Munro, Priscila LATHAM Priscila Munro, 23, entered eternal life Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by loved ones and as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihauhua, she was the daughter of David and Edna Castaneda. After moving to Los Angeles at a young age, Priscila graduated from Granada Hills High School where she was a member of the swim team. Priscila moved east to New York, where she impacted the lives of many with her joy and love for life, and left a lasting imprint on the community. Priscila was a free spirit who loved the outdoors, books, recycling, plants, playing her bass guitar, and photography. She moved to New York when she was 20 years old, where she went to school while working late nights in the city as a bartender. Priscila was introduced that year to the love of her life, Liam Munro, and over the next few years proceeded to be married, settling down near Liam's family in Latham. She enjoyed the summers on the lake, paddle boarding while taking pictures of the natural beauty of her surroundings, and the peace and tranquility of the Adirondacks. Along with her parents, Priscila is survived by her sister Pamela of Los Angeles; her husband Liam and his family, Bill, Kristen, Connor and Bridget, all of Latham; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and extended family members. There will be a memorial Mass held in St Pius X Catholic Church in Loudonville on Saturday, November 23, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Caroga fire department, where Priscila had many friends whose lives were impacted by her presence and positive energy. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close