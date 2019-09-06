Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Jane "Pat" Mullins. View Sign Service Information Sacco-McDonald & Valenti-Richards Funeral Home 700 Town Hall Dr Hudson , NY 12534 (518)-828-5000 Visitation 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM Sacco-McDonald-Valenti Funeral Home 700 Town Hall Drive Hudson , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Trinity Parish 429 East Allen Street Hudson , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mullins, Priscilla Jane HUDSON Priscilla Jane Mullins of Hudson passed away on September 1, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Pat, as she was known to her many friends, was born on August 17, 1922, in Hudson where she resided her entire life. She was the daughter of Michael J. and Bessie Irene Butts Mullins who preceded her in death. Born and raised at 105 Worth Avenue, known as the gatehouse for the former New York State Training School for Girls, Priscilla graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Hudson, where she was valedictorian of the class of 1940. She attended Mildred Elley School of Business in Albany before enlisting in the WAVES, or "Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service" in July of 1944. Following her honorable discharge from active military duty in August of 1946, she enlisted in the Naval Reserve, retiring in July of 1967 with the rank of Chief Yeoman, having served her country faithfully for 23 years. She also attended the Evening Division of Siena College, graduating in 1954 with a B.B.A. in accounting. Priscilla continued her career as a dedicated public servant with the State of New York and retired as a chief budget analyst with the Department of Labor in March of 1983. In 1955, Priscilla and her brother Jack and his wife Joyce purchased the house at 38 South 5th Street in Hudson where she resided for over 50 years until she became ill. Although never married, Priscilla took great joy and pride in being a "doting aunt" to her five nephews and nieces who grew up in that house with her and helped instill in them her qualities of hard-work, honesty and personal responsibility. Priscilla was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, serving in many capacities including as a eucharistic minister for many years. Until her illness, she was active in Hudson Business and Professional Women's Club and the Hudson Trippers. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross and was an avid bowler and golfer and loved to travel. In addition to her parents, Priscilla was predeceased by her brothers, John "Jack" and James; and two sisters, Elizabeth Irene Harpman and Mary Frances Wilcox. She is survived by one brother-in-law, David Harmpan of Springfield, Va. and many nieces and nephews. A visiting hour will be on Monday, September 9, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Sacco-McDonald-Valenti Funeral Home, 700 Town Hall Dr., Hudson. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Parish, 429 E. Allen St., Hudson with Father Winston Bath officiating. Burial with Naval honors will be in the family plot in Cedar Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations to your local Red Cross chapter or .







Mullins, Priscilla Jane HUDSON Priscilla Jane Mullins of Hudson passed away on September 1, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Pat, as she was known to her many friends, was born on August 17, 1922, in Hudson where she resided her entire life. She was the daughter of Michael J. and Bessie Irene Butts Mullins who preceded her in death. Born and raised at 105 Worth Avenue, known as the gatehouse for the former New York State Training School for Girls, Priscilla graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Hudson, where she was valedictorian of the class of 1940. She attended Mildred Elley School of Business in Albany before enlisting in the WAVES, or "Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service" in July of 1944. Following her honorable discharge from active military duty in August of 1946, she enlisted in the Naval Reserve, retiring in July of 1967 with the rank of Chief Yeoman, having served her country faithfully for 23 years. She also attended the Evening Division of Siena College, graduating in 1954 with a B.B.A. in accounting. Priscilla continued her career as a dedicated public servant with the State of New York and retired as a chief budget analyst with the Department of Labor in March of 1983. In 1955, Priscilla and her brother Jack and his wife Joyce purchased the house at 38 South 5th Street in Hudson where she resided for over 50 years until she became ill. Although never married, Priscilla took great joy and pride in being a "doting aunt" to her five nephews and nieces who grew up in that house with her and helped instill in them her qualities of hard-work, honesty and personal responsibility. Priscilla was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, serving in many capacities including as a eucharistic minister for many years. Until her illness, she was active in Hudson Business and Professional Women's Club and the Hudson Trippers. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross and was an avid bowler and golfer and loved to travel. In addition to her parents, Priscilla was predeceased by her brothers, John "Jack" and James; and two sisters, Elizabeth Irene Harpman and Mary Frances Wilcox. She is survived by one brother-in-law, David Harmpan of Springfield, Va. and many nieces and nephews. A visiting hour will be on Monday, September 9, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Sacco-McDonald-Valenti Funeral Home, 700 Town Hall Dr., Hudson. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Parish, 429 E. Allen St., Hudson with Father Winston Bath officiating. Burial with Naval honors will be in the family plot in Cedar Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations to your local Red Cross chapter or . Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations