Johnson, Priscilla ALBANY On Friday, November 22, 2019, God in His infinite wisdom, chose another of His children, Priscilla Lee Johnson, to come home. She was the daughter of the late Gussey and Lee Ann Williams, born in Buffalo on November 19, 1938. Priscilla's early education was in Buffalo. She attended Public School #32 and graduated from Girls Vocational High School. She attended Traphagen School of Fashion in New York City. Her career included working for the prestigious Old Metropolitan Opera House. Priscilla attended St. Lukes's A.M.E Zion Church in Buffalo, was a a member of Christ Gospel Baptist Church in St. Albans, N.Y. and served as a faithful member of the Helping Hands Committee on the trustee board and as an usher for many years. In 2004 she moved to Albany where she attended Glory House of Prayer in Colonie. Pricilla was a devoted foster parent. She received numerous awards and repeated acknowledgements for her excellence in fostering children her 30 years of service on the Foster Parents Advisory Board for Louise Wise Service Adoption Agency. Priscilla was preceded in death by her sisters, Ollien Ruffin and Clara Mae Cobbs. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband Robert Johnson; five children, Robert Johnson, Lee Ann Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Corrine Johnson and Cheryl Johnson; six grandchildren, Robert Johnson III, Rashaad Johnson, Shawn-Nee Johnson, Edwin Felipe, Jaylen Munro and Mia Rogers; six great-grandchildren, Gary Kane Johnson, Malia Johnson, Kameron Johnson, Robert Blaze Johnson and Rashaad Lamont Johnson Jr.; a brother Auguster D. Williams (Glendale); a brother-in-law, Charles (Evelyn) Johnson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and a special adopted daughter L'Tanya Gatling. She also leaves a very special caregiver Jennifer Brown. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019