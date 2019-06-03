Butler, Priscilla M. ALBANY Priscilla M. "Penny" Butler, 83, daughter of the late Albert M. and Priscilla V. Butler, surrounded by her beloved extended family and friends, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Teresian House. Formerly residing in Albany on Sand Creek Road, born in Yonkers, and known from her family and friends as an intuitive and inquisitive person since childhood, was always curious to learn all she could. After graduating from Gorton H.S., and earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at SUNY New Paltz, Penny started her 31-year teaching career at the North Colonie School District where she was a dedicated Art Teacher, who loved teaching students of all ages how to use their creative abilities. After her retirement in 1991 she continued her love of teaching new artists, creating beautiful gardens and gathering with her family of friends of Loudonville Community Church. Penny's love of the Lord began at a young age. As a devoted servant of the Lord, she became a member of the Loudonville Community Church upon moving to Albany. Penny enjoyed serving the Lord for over 30 years in the LCC's Church Choir, as a Sunday School teacher, and ministering to residents at the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community with her dear friend Doris. Penny is survived by her cousins, Mrs. Grace Thiel of Ohio, the Reverend Mason (Chris) VanTassel of South Carolina., Edmond (Cynthia) Butler of Scotia, William Robertson of Yonkers, and Harold Robertson of Texas; and her extended family, Denise and Karl Platt III of Albany. Friends are invited to attend the funeral service, celebrating her devoted life and love of the Lord Jesus Christ, on Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Loudonville Community Church, 374 Loudon Road (Rt. 9 & Crumitie Road), Loudonville, NY 12121 with the Rev. Paul Beck, pastor, officiating. There will be one hour of visitation immediately prior to the service, beginning at 5:30 p.m. A private interment will be held in Yonkers, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, Penny would have appreciated that any gifts in her memory be made to the Loudonville Christian School, at the above church address. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy, NY 12180. Please express on-line condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary