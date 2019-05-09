Doherty, Priscilla Morton SCHODACK Priscilla M. Doherty of Schodack died peacefully on April 23, 2019. She was 91. She was the daughter of Captain William Morton and Eleanor Sudall Morton, and grew up in Peekskill, N.Y. She attended Peekskill schools, New Rochelle Hospital of Nursing, and Katherine Gibbs School in New York City. She was married to Dr. Leo D. Doherty and enjoyed a lifestyle that revolved around family, nature and creative pursuits. Priscilla is survived by her four children, Allison, Douglas (Paula), Jenifer (David Carpenter), and Timothy (Dawn), all of whom will miss her wisdom, humor and thoughtfulness. She also leaves four grandchildren, Hudson and Chloe Sudall Carpenter; Kathryn and Lauren Doherty; and an extended family, Kate Bowen and Stephen Quillinan. At Priscilla's request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leo D. Doherty Memorial Award, presented annually to individuals for their outstanding leadership and service to the Northeastern Educational Research Association, at NERA, 484B Washington Street #113, Monterey, CA, 93940. Tax ID 22-3007342 or nera-education.org/ leo_d_doherty_memorial_award.php. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary