Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pritam Kaur Uppal. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Service 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Service 11:00 AM Gardner Earl Chapel and Crematory 186 Oakwood Ave Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Uppal, Pritam Kaur LATHAM Mrs. Pritam Kaur Uppal, age 90, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital, surrounded by her loving children. Mrs. Uppal was born in the village of Wan Tara Singh, near Bikhiwind, in Punjab, India, on June 7, 1929. She was married in 1945 to the late Sardar Jogindar Singh Uppal, and they, along with their three children, immigrated to the United States in the early 1960's. Her beloved husband had a long and successful career as professor of economics at the University of Hawaii, Michigan State University, and, since 1967, at the State University of New York in Albany, where he was awarded the title of distinguished professor. He retired in 2012 and passed away in August 2015. Pritam Uppal was always by his side, and was the dedicated homemaker as they lovingly raised their three children, and she was a doting and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother for her extended family. All members of the family adored her loving nature. She made everyone feel special. Dr. and Mrs. Uppal were long-term residents of the Capital District, and left their mark on the local Indian community. They were among the earliest Indian residents of the capital district, and served as mentors and helpers for countless families who came to the area. They will be missed by all. Mrs. Uppal was predeceased by her beloved husband of 74 years, Dr. Jogindar Singh Uppal, and was the matriarch of a large extended family. She leaves behind her three children, Paul (Pinky) Uppal of Loudonville, Inderjit (Frank) Barone of Latham, and Jack (Kate) Uppal of Lincoln, Calif.; grandchildren, Paul (Rabia) Uppal of Vestal, N.Y., PJ Uppal of Watervliet, Anita (Anthony) McGinthy of Texas, Frank (Sativa Ananda) Barone of Latham, and Rebecca (Frank) Youngman of San Francisco. She will also be missed by all of her great-grandchildren, Devan and Ashiana Uppal, Lydia and Mason McGinthy, and Frances Barone. Viewing and memorial services will be held on Monday, September 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Cremation services will be on Tuesday, October 1, at 11 a.m. in the Gardner Earl Chapel and Crematory, 186 Oakwood Ave., Troy. Immediately following cremation, all are welcome to attend the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Gurdwara (Temple) for religious services, at 1944 Union St., Niskayuna. Education has always been important to the entire Uppal family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to a loved one's college fund. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







Uppal, Pritam Kaur LATHAM Mrs. Pritam Kaur Uppal, age 90, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital, surrounded by her loving children. Mrs. Uppal was born in the village of Wan Tara Singh, near Bikhiwind, in Punjab, India, on June 7, 1929. She was married in 1945 to the late Sardar Jogindar Singh Uppal, and they, along with their three children, immigrated to the United States in the early 1960's. Her beloved husband had a long and successful career as professor of economics at the University of Hawaii, Michigan State University, and, since 1967, at the State University of New York in Albany, where he was awarded the title of distinguished professor. He retired in 2012 and passed away in August 2015. Pritam Uppal was always by his side, and was the dedicated homemaker as they lovingly raised their three children, and she was a doting and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother for her extended family. All members of the family adored her loving nature. She made everyone feel special. Dr. and Mrs. Uppal were long-term residents of the Capital District, and left their mark on the local Indian community. They were among the earliest Indian residents of the capital district, and served as mentors and helpers for countless families who came to the area. They will be missed by all. Mrs. Uppal was predeceased by her beloved husband of 74 years, Dr. Jogindar Singh Uppal, and was the matriarch of a large extended family. She leaves behind her three children, Paul (Pinky) Uppal of Loudonville, Inderjit (Frank) Barone of Latham, and Jack (Kate) Uppal of Lincoln, Calif.; grandchildren, Paul (Rabia) Uppal of Vestal, N.Y., PJ Uppal of Watervliet, Anita (Anthony) McGinthy of Texas, Frank (Sativa Ananda) Barone of Latham, and Rebecca (Frank) Youngman of San Francisco. She will also be missed by all of her great-grandchildren, Devan and Ashiana Uppal, Lydia and Mason McGinthy, and Frances Barone. Viewing and memorial services will be held on Monday, September 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Cremation services will be on Tuesday, October 1, at 11 a.m. in the Gardner Earl Chapel and Crematory, 186 Oakwood Ave., Troy. Immediately following cremation, all are welcome to attend the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Gurdwara (Temple) for religious services, at 1944 Union St., Niskayuna. Education has always been important to the entire Uppal family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to a loved one's college fund. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close