Qamile A. Pysqyli

Pysqyli, Qamile A. COLONIE Qamile A. Pysqyli, 21, entered eternal life on September 29, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany. She was born in Buffalo to Agron and Dafina Haxhillari Pysqyli. She loved to dance and listen to Albanian Music. She had a special place in her heart for dogs. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sisters, Suada Garcia (Ivan) and Imelda Harper (David). Relatives and friends may visit with Qamile's family on Thursday, October 1, at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany, from 4 to 7 p.m. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot. Masks and social distancing are required; 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, in the McVeigh Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow immediately in Memory Gardens, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit McveighFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
