Holloway, Mother Queenie RENSSELAER Mother Queenie Holloway entered into rest on July 23, 2020, at home. She was born in Kinston, N.C. and moved to the Capital District area in 1960. She would spend the rest of her life here. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Albany for over 45 years. Queenie was a faithful servant of God. She served on the usher board, scholarship committee, trustee board, deaconess board church choir and was a Mother of the church. Queenie worked at the Daughter's of Sarah Nursing Home for many years. After retiring, she spent most of her time enjoying family and friends. She was an avid bowler in area leagues. She is survived by her children, Jessie R. (Marie) Holloway, Marilyn Holloway (Isaiah), and Anthony Holloway. Queenie is also survived by five grandchildren: Christopher (Maxine), Sage, Storm, Miles, and Treavor; one great-grandson Jackson; four brothers, Guy Hill, Fred Hill, Roland Hill and Willie Hill; and a host of nephews, nieces other relatives and friends. A funeral service for Queenie will be held on Thursday, July 30, at 12 p.m. in the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral prior to the funeral beginning at 10 a.m. Masks must be worn. Social distancing and occupancy limitations will be required.