1/
Quentin E. Smith
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Quentin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith, Quentin E. ALBANY Quentin E. Smith, 23, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. Quentin was born on October 4, 1997, the son of Regina Smith. He graduated from Albany High School and earned his associate degree from Hudson Valley Community College. He was most recently employed at Walmart in Glenmont where he worked as a department manager. He is survived by his mother Regina; brother, Lucas Smith (Amber); aunt, Marcia Smith (Ron); and nieces and nephew, Jayda, Lena and Lucas Smith Jr. He also leaves behind many friends. He will be dearly missed by all. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 22, from 3-5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Funeral services will be private. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, we ask that all guests be mindful of our occupancy guidelines, based upon the most recent N.Y.S. guidelines. Masks are required at all times while in our building. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved