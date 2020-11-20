Smith, Quentin E. ALBANY Quentin E. Smith, 23, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. Quentin was born on October 4, 1997, the son of Regina Smith. He graduated from Albany High School and earned his associate degree from Hudson Valley Community College. He was most recently employed at Walmart in Glenmont where he worked as a department manager. He is survived by his mother Regina; brother, Lucas Smith (Amber); aunt, Marcia Smith (Ron); and nieces and nephew, Jayda, Lena and Lucas Smith Jr. He also leaves behind many friends. He will be dearly missed by all. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 22, from 3-5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Funeral services will be private. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, we ask that all guests be mindful of our occupancy guidelines, based upon the most recent N.Y.S. guidelines. Masks are required at all times while in our building. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com