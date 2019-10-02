Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Joan Plummer. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Funeral service 10:00 AM Unionville Reformed Church 1134 Delaware Tpke. Unionville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Plummer, R. Joan DELMAR R. Joan (Geurtze) Plummer, 88, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of H. Kenneth and Dorothy Travis Geurtze. Joan graduated from Bethlehem Central High School and went on to secretarial school. The following year, she married the love of her life, David "Red" Plummer. Joan and Red were a great team and were instrumental in the success of the family business Price Greenleaf. They enjoyed the camp that they built with their children and many friends on Loon Lake in the Adirondacks. Joan was a kind and loving person and always had a smile. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, David "Red" Plummer; and her sister Dorothy Lois Perrelle (late Nick). She is survived by her children, Daniel (Lisa), James (Kathy), Julie (Tom) and Dean; her grandchildren, Caitlyn, David (Zan), Matt and Neal (Shannon) Plummer, Mary McNally (Pat), Colleen Mitarotondo (Matt), Sarah and Annie Sullivan; five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Marjorie Taylor (late Bill) and Bobbie Broader (Jack); and brother Kenneth Geurtze (Linda); also several nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her step-mother Winifred Geurtze; and step-siblings, Shirley Junco (late Manuel), Deanna Loucks (Howard), and Ronald Blodgett. The family would like to thank Dropadie Mercer for the care and friendship she provided to their mom. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 10 a.m. in the Unionville Reformed Church, 1134 Delaware Tpke., Unionville. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with her family on Friday, October 4 from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave. Albany. Contributions in memory of Joan may be made to the of NENY, 4 Pine West Plaza. Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205 or to the Unionville Reformed Church. Online condolences may be offered at







