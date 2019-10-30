Davenport, R. Kirby ALBANY R. Kirby Davenport entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Kirby was a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran. He leaves behind a long list of family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his cemetery service on Friday, November 1, at 10:30 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National where military honors will be offered. Those wishing to remember Kirby in a special way may send a contribution to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019