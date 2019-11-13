COONRAD Rachel Grace Happy birthday. So many memories of our beautiful, smiling girl... When we lose someone we love, it seems that time stands still. What moves through us in a silence, a quiet sadness; a longing for one more day, one more word, one more touch. We may not understand why you left this earth so soon, or why you left before we were ready to say goodbye, but little by little we begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived; and that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget. We will see you again some day, in a Heavenly place where there is no parting. A place where there are no words that mean goodbye. Until that day, our love and memories keep you in our hearts and minds. Love Forever, Mom and Dad



