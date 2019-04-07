RODINO Rachel Marie They say there is a reason They say that time will heal But neither time nor reason Will change the way we feel We want to tell you something So there won't be any doubt You're so wonderful to talk of But so hard to be without Have fun with Sadie up in Heaven. We miss you both so much. Love, Mom, Dad, Anthony, Gianna and Molly
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019