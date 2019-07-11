Francese, Rae Mary TROY Rae Mary Francese, 86, died in Troy on July 9, 2019. She is survived by her devoted brother Vincent Francese; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. A graduate of Catholic Central High School, Rae had worked for 44 years as a secretary at the former Trojan Hardware. She was very active in St. Anthony's Church and a longtime volunteer with the Senior Citizens Thrift Store in downtown Troy. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will follow the Mass in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the church on Friday from 9 until 10 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 11 to July 12, 2019