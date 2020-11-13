Debboli, Ralph A. TROY Ralph A. Debboli, 88 of Troy, passed peacefully on November 9, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Dominick and Maria Iannacito Debboli; and the devoted husband of the late Catherine Esposito Debboli who passed in 2011. Mr. Debboli was a graduate of Troy High School and was retired from Trojan Hardware where he worked as a manager. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. Ralph was a most devoted father and grandfather, always putting the needs of them ahead of his own. Their time together enjoying and living life has been a true blessing to them all. He will be remembered by many as a hardworking, kind and honest man. He will surely be missed by Marley, who would not leave his side. Survivors include his daughters, Linda Waters and her husband John and Jean Debboli; grandchildren, Zachary Ramsey and Alexis and John Waters; and sisters-in-law, Mary Jean Debboli and Ida Sellner. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Ralph was predeceased by his daughter, Kathryn Ramsey; brothers, Anthony and Joseph Debboli; and sister, Lucy Rosetti. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony's Church in Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Troy. Friends are invited and may call at the the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Avenue (124th and 125th Streets), Lansingburgh on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice
. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com
.