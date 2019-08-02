|
|
Pollock, Ralph A. BALLSTON LAKE Ralph A. Pollock, 77 of Ballston Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Ellis Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Troy and was the son of the late Ralph N. and Marion Dugrenier Pollock. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and received his bachelor's degree from Empire State College. Ralph retired in 1998 from G.E. in Schenectady where he was a Global engineer and had worked for the company for over 33 years. Following retirement, Ralph had his own consulting business for 10 years. He was the beloved husband of Lois N. Jones Pollock, whom he married on December 11, 1962. He loved boating and fishing on Lake George, cooking for his family and traveling. He was an active member of the Clifton Park Lodge of Elks, BPOE #2466. In addition to his wife Lois, he was the devoted father of Coleen L. (Anthony J.) Mirarchi of Clifton Park; brother of James (Cheryl) Pollock and Elaine (Bob) Wood; and cherished grandfather of Casandra Williams, Chelsea Williams, Haley Mirarchi and Dylan Mirarchi. He is also survived by two great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clifton Park Elks Lodge #2466. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2019