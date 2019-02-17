Calkins, Ralph C. Jr. SCHENECTADY Ralph C. Calkins Jr., 43 of Schenectady, passed away on suddenly Friday evening, February 8, 2019, after a short illness. Born and raised in Coxsackie, Ralph was the son of Donna Tooker and the late Ralph C. Calkins Sr. A graduate from Coxsackie Athens High School, he attended Siena College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology. He worked for AMCH in lab data for over twenty years. An avid outdoorsman, Ralph loved to hike, bike and occasionally camp. He also enjoyed reading, listening to Toto. The king of one liner's, Ralph enjoyed spending time with his friends, he loved all animals and cherished his nieces and nephews. A deep thinker, he once wrote: "My mind is large like an Olympic pool, deep, but shallow on one side." Predeceased by his father Ralph C. Calkins Sr., he is survived by his mother Donna Tooker of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and his sisters, Tina Geraci (Joe), Penny Supina, Linda Mix and Heather Boehlke. He is also survived by his nephews, Stephen, Kevin, and Christopher; nieces, Bethany, Coral, and Piper; and his great-nephews, Garret, Owen and Riley. Ralph's jokes and dry sense of humor will be missed the most. Keep the angels in stitches Ralphie. To Ralph's AMC family, thank you for such love and attention to our brother and son over the years. A service for Ralph will be held in the spring in the Evergreen Memorial Park in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the local Humane Society To leave a message of condolence for Ralph's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary