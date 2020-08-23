1/1
Ralph Carpenter
Carpenter, Ralph POMPANO BEACH, Fla. "Until we meet again, may God bless you as he has blessed me." - Elvis Presley Ralph Carpenter, age 74 of Pompano Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The son of the late Ralph Carpenter Sr. and Anne Oliveri Carpenter, he was born on October 22, 1945, in Albany. Ralph worked side by side with his father in his real estate/construction business. He enjoyed target shooting and reloading his own ammunition as well as listening to the music of Elvis Presley. He was a dedicated member of the Elks, Moose Lodge, and was a proud 32nd degree Mason. He enjoyed traveling and made many trips to New York to spend time with family. Ralph is survived by his wife, Annette Elia Carpenter of Pompano Beach; his sons, Ralph "Chip" Carpenter (Syrena) of Pompano Beach, Fla. and Anthony Carpenter (daughters and granddaughters) of Loxahatchee, Fla.; his daughter, Stacy Moran (Thomas) of Wantage, N.J.; his sister, Elizabeth "Betti" Mead of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; his niece, Denise Srock (Bryan) of Crossville, Tenn.; his great-nephew, Bryan Srock (Laura) and soon to be great-great-nephew of Crossville, Tenn.; his aunt Frances Cox of Guilderland; his uncle Joseph Oliveri (Delores) of Coconut Creek, Fla,. and many loving cousins and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Kraeer Funeral Home of Pompano Beach, Fla. (954) 784-4000


Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
200 North Federal Highway
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
9549414111
Memories & Condolences

