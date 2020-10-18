Hopkins, Ralph Edward NASSAU Ralph Edward Hopkins, 73 of Nassau, went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020, in Albany. Ralph was born in Sylvester, Ga. to Edward and Stella (Bearden) Hopkins on December 17, 1946. He graduated from Roeliff Jansen High School in 1969 with high honors and proceeded to earn his Bachelor of Science in photographic engineering from R.I.T. Ralph went on to work for the state of New York, most notably photographing all of the state highways and railroads in New York state. Ralph enjoyed hunting, photography, competitive shooting, volunteering as a rifle instructor for kids, and his hobby of building computers himself. He was a member of the Clearview Christian and Missionary Alliance Church for the past 35 years, where he had held various positions. Ralph is survived by his brother, Ron Hopkins (Jeanne); his sister, Janet Porreca (Larry); and his niece, Angela Porreca. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Stella; and by his wife, Mable (Eppler). He will be greatly missed for his kind, gentle personality and his big heart. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to his church family for all of their help and encouragement over the years. Viewing hours will be on Wednesday, October 21, from 12 - 2 p.m. at Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home on Route 9 in Valatie. All are welcome to attend the viewing. A private burial will follow immediately after in the Hillsdale Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, but memorial donations in Ralph's honor may be made to the American Heart Association
or to the Clearview CMA Church, 275 Schodack Dr., Castleton, NY, 12033.