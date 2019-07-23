Deagetis, Ralph F. WATERVLIET Ralph F. Deagetis, 93 of Watervliet, died at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, July 21, 2019. His life ended in the same house in which he was born in 1926. Ralph was the son of Celia and Pasquale Deagetis. He is survived by his daughter JerriAnn Deily; his dear friend and son-in-law, Jonathan Deily; and his granddaughter, Kate (Greg) Streeter. His great-grandchildren delighted him in his later years with their athletic and artistic achievements: Brian Pecor, Caroline Pecor, and his "stick of dynamite," Olivia Streeter. His many nieces, nephews and dear friends will miss him, especially Michael Aquino, Susan and Jeff Aquino-Atwell, Sam and Lee Aquino, Anthony Ravida, Elizabeth Harris Forker, and Robert Young. Recently, he had the pleasure of making a new friend, Cherie Crosier, who cared for him as his health deteriorated. He was predeceased by his lovely and loving wife, Anna Geraldine "Jerry" Popp, who passed away in 1997; and his sisters, Michalena Howard and Rose Ravida. Just a few months ago, he lost his lifelong friend, Salvatore Aquino, with whom he spent the last 20 winters in Hollywood Beach, Fla. Ralph left Watervliet High School before graduation to join the United States Marine Corps at age 17. He served in D Company, 2nd Battalion, 29th Regiment, 6th Marine Division in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. He was one of the few survivors of the Battle of Sugar Loaf Hill on Okinawa. He was wounded in action, awarded the Purple Heart, the Presidential Unit Citation, and was promoted to the rank of Corporal. After the war, he worked for Capital City Container Co. and retired from the N.Y.S. Workers' Compensation Board. Ralph epitomized what it meant to be a member of "The Greatest Generation." He was loyal, gracious, happy with his life and tough until the very end. He will be missed by many. Services are private.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019