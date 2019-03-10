Smith, Ralph H. ALBANY Ralph Harry Smith, 71, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach after a brief illness. Born on August 22, 1947, in Albany, he was the son of the late Ralph W. and Dorothy Mae (Battease) Smith. He was the beloved husband of Josephine A. "Pina" (Ieronimo) Smith for nearly 50 years; and cherished father of Michelle Eva Smith. Ralph was adored by the Ieronimo family as his in-laws considered him a son and brother. He is survived by a brother, Charles Smith of Albany; sister Patricia (Mark) Ulrich of Tennessee; nieces and nephews; and cousins, Flo and Larry Sanford, Ray and Sharon Smith that were more like siblings than cousins. He was the nephew of the late uncle Raymond and aunt Jean Smith. Ralph graduated from Albany High School, class of 1965 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He worked many dedicated years in the General Mail Facility for the U.S. Post Office in Albany, retiring in 2005. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Tri County Council of Vietnam Veterans. Ralph loved his animals and his family. His courage, unyielding strength and fierce love of his family and friends are what defined him. He will be remembered for his passion for music and singing always bringing joy to everyone who heard his amazing voice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Wednesday, March 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 10 a.m. in Christ our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Dr., Albany. Entombment with full military honors will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations in is memory may be made to The Florida Humane Society, 3870 North Powerline Road, Pompano, FL, 33073 or the , Finance Dept., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019