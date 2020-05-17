Ralph H. Thomas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas, Ralph H. STEPHENTOWN Ralph H. Thomas, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Stephentown, he was the son of the late Frank and Rose Thomas. Ralph worked on the family farm his whole life and was a racing and NASCAR enthusiast. Ralph is survived by his nieces and nephews, Roberta Johnson, Mary Rose Thomas, Diana Hanna, Frederick Hoffman, Robin Thomas, Robert Thomas Jr., Wesley Adams, Andrew Adams, Scott Adams and Keith Liebenow; and his special friends, Ann Deneault and Fran Smith. He is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Thomas, Marion Adams and Jeannette Liebenow; and his niece, Audrey Adams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services for Ralph will be private at this time. To leave a message for the family online please visit Parkerbrosmemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved