Thomas, Ralph H. STEPHENTOWN Ralph H. Thomas, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Stephentown, he was the son of the late Frank and Rose Thomas. Ralph worked on the family farm his whole life and was a racing and NASCAR enthusiast. Ralph is survived by his nieces and nephews, Roberta Johnson, Mary Rose Thomas, Diana Hanna, Frederick Hoffman, Robin Thomas, Robert Thomas Jr., Wesley Adams, Andrew Adams, Scott Adams and Keith Liebenow; and his special friends, Ann Deneault and Fran Smith. He is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Thomas, Marion Adams and Jeannette Liebenow; and his niece, Audrey Adams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services for Ralph will be private at this time. To leave a message for the family online please visit Parkerbrosmemorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.