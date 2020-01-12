Clinton, Ralph J. TROY Ralph J. Clinton, 78 of Piney Point Road, died Friday January 10, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late James J. Clinton Sr. and Marion VanBramer Clinton. He was a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y. Ralph was a career boatman and retired from Moran Maritime Inc. as a captain. Prior to that, he had been employed by John Matton & Sons and Bouchard Shipping Co. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed working with wood and made many pieces of furniture in his workshop. He was predeceased by his wife, the love of his life, Kathleen Bohrer Clinton who died in 2017. He is the brother of Mary Jacqueline Conner of Salisbury, Md.; the late James J. Clinton Jr. and Gary M. Clinton. He is the uncle of Keith Clinton of Ballston Spa and close friend of Judy Nunziato of Rensselaer. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make contributions to the , 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020