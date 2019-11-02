|
Malo, Ralph J. COHOES Ralph J. Malo, age 85, passed into eternal life on October 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and gallant fight with cancer. Ralph was born and raised in Cohoes where he resided his whole life. He was the owner of Malo's Barber Shop in Cohoes. Ralph was a graduate of Cohoes High School in 1951. Born on November 8, 1933, he was the son of the late William and Catherine Malo. Ralph served in Germany from 1953-1955 as an SPC4 in the United States Army in the 176th Signal Corp. He was employed at Sawyer Electric as a television repairman. He then went on to get his barber license and worked in the family barber shop along with his father. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marilyn Malo; and was the best father in the world to his three children, Julie Phillips (Chuck), Laurie Minnick (John) and Stephen Malo. Ralph was also a wonderful grandfather, "Pa" to Jennifer Phillips-Krakat, Matthew Phillips, John Minnick Jr., Andrew Minnick, Danielle Minnick, Shawn Phillips and Tyler Minnick; and three great-grandchildren, Maria Krakat, Anna Krakat and Nathan Minnick. He is also survived by his sister, Jackie Villeneuve of Nassau, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters, Jeanne Ukleja, Mary Ann Maloney and Carolyn Ayotte. Ralph bravely participated in a clinical trial for a very successful target therapy for cancer at Sloan Memorial Kettering, and made a trip there every three weeks for three years, paving the way for the future of cancer treatment for future generations. The therapy was quite successful and gave him good quality of life and extended his life substantially. Throughout all of his many surgeries and treatments, he never complained. He was brave, patient, caring and kind. He was our hero. The world has lost a beautiful soul. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 8:15 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Latham. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019