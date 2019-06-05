Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Joseph Barone Jr.. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 (518)-355-5770 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barone, Ralph Joseph Jr. ROTTERDAM Ralph Joseph Barone Jr., 80 of Rotterdam, passed on June 3, 2019. He was born in Schenectady to Ralph and Philonena (Battigalia) Barone Sr. A lifelong resident of Rotterdam, he married his beloved wife of 51 years, Doris Bushee, on November 18, 1967. Ralph proudly served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1963. During his time in the military, he traveled to Europe and across the states. Ralph was a hardworking Mason, he worked for numerous local and international union organizations. For many years he was a union member for the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen, Local #2 in Albany as well as Local #16. He enjoyed playing, coaching and watching sports. Ralph coached Carman Little League Baseball and Rotterdam Babe Ruth. Ralph was a dedicated husband and father, and enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Carl Graziane and Leonard Bushee. Survivors include his loving wife, Doris Barone; his cherished son, Ralph (Cheryl) Barone III; beloved grandchildren, Austin, Hunter and Izora Barone; sisters, Roselyn Graziane and Carolyn Caffalette. The funeral service with military honors will be held at DeMarco & Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam on Thursday, June 6, at 12 p.m. A calling period will be held prior on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at DeMarco & Stone. Entombment will be at Schenectady Memorial Park following the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE, 68010.











