Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ralph L. Merrihew

Merrihew, Ralph L. SCHENECTADY Ralph L. Merrihew, 67, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Ellis Hospital after a long illness. Born in Sharon, Conn., Ralph was the son of Ralph H. Merrihew of Lynchburg, Va. and the late Ada (Parmalee) Merrihew. A graduate of Duanesburg High School, Ralph was a self-employed carpenter and also had his degree as a licensed practical nurse. He loved working with his hands, gardening and spending time with his family. Ralph is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Sandra M. (Jewett) Merrihew; his children, Jeffrey L. Merrihew (Sheila Holder) of Niskayuna and Serena M. Smith (James) of Blandford, Mass.; his grandchildren, Ryan and Brandon Smith; brothers, Robert Merrihew (Rene') of Delanson, W. James Merrihew of Schenectady, and Michael Merrihew (Michelle) of Florida; sisters, Sharon Jewett (Late Donald) of Lynchburg, and Debbie LeBier of Schenectady and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway and Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady to which family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive, Suite 100, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message or a condolence for Ralph's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2019
