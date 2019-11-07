Leonard, Ralph N. "Bud" Jr. LOUDONVILLE Ralph N. Leonard Jr., "Bud," 70, left us on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Bud was the son of the late Ralph N. Leonard Sr. and Florence Leonard. He is survived by his wife, Adele (Kenney) Leonard and her son, Hal Stritt. Bud is also survived by his sons, Ralph N. Leonard III, "Buddy," and Bryan O. Leonard Sr. (Crissi). Bud enjoyed the friendship of numerous friends in doing the things he loved, golf, hunting and bowling. Above all Bud loved spending time up at the camp with all his family and friends. Bud was the loving "Papa" to his eight grandchildren, Tatiana, Casey, Cynthia, Keyarra, Bryan Jr., Troy, Halie and Trevor. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Priscilla, Austin and Zachary. Bud was predeceased by his sister, June Risch and is survived by her five daughters, their spouses, and their children and numerous cousins. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 10, from 1-3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bud's name may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation Attention: Patient Wish Fund, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019