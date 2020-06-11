Surrano, Ralph T. RAVENA On June 6, 2020, Ralph Surrano Sr., "Scratchy," 92 of Glenmont and formerly of Ravena, passed away peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side. Ralph was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Carrie Surrano. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Francis "Sox" Surrano, Charles "Tip" Surrano, Jane Stafford, Natalie Vizzie, Elvira "Vide" Brady, Marguerite "Belle" Palmer, John Surrano and Clara Torchia. Ralph is survived by his wife, Dolores; children, Natalie Turner, Ralph Surrano Jr. (Patty), and Patricia Surrano; grandchildren, Andrea Casale, Bridgette Joralemon, Ralph Surrano III, and Alexis Surrano; great-grandson, Michael Mangini; and many nieces and nephews. Ralph worked hard in various positions throughout his life, until finally retiring from his position as youth recreation supervisor with the Town of Coeymans. Ralph loved baseball and was a diehard Yankees fan. He also enjoyed playing cards with his buddies, cooking, working in his garden and laughing with his family. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church in Athens where he was a member of the choir. At the request of the family, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.