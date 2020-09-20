Richter, Ralph Willi NISKAYUNA Ralph Willi Richter peacefully passed away on September 12, 2020, due to natural causes, with his partner Alma and daughter Carol by his side. Ralph was born on June 5, 1930, in White Plains, N.Y., the first child to Max and Johanna Richter. From an early age, Ralph loved to fish at the waterways near White Plains, then in the pond his father installed in the backyard of their family home. When Ralph was four his family welcomed his sister Doris, who he immediately adored. Through the years, Ralph and Doris watched their families grow and remained very close, having a special bond throughout their lives. Always an adventurer, when he was 19, Ralph packed up his bags in White Plains, and caught a train to Stillwater, Okal., where he attended Oklahoma State University earning a degree in industrial engineering. After college, Ralph and his new bride Mary Ann Amon (deceased) moved to Utica, where they had three daughters, Laura, Donna and Carol, and Ralph started a lifelong career at General Electric lasting 40 years and including three patents. Ralph later married Brenda Taylor Early who had two daughters, Mary Ann and Jo Ann (deceased). Together they had a son, Ralph II. Ralph loved both participating in, and watching sports. Growing up outside of New York City, he would spend weekends at Yankee Stadium, and quickly became a dedicated Yankees fan. During he and Alma's winters spent in Florida, he could often be found on the water deep sea fishing, or wading at the water's edge waiting for that next bite. He and his son-in-law Lee shared a love of horseracing and the two of them spent many summer days at Saratoga trying to out whit each other. Throughout his life, Ralph was known for his great sense of humor, big heart, and wisdom. Ralph's love of travel was one of his greatest passions in life, having lived in Singapore, Mexico City and Caracas, Venezuela. He had so many friends in all corners of the world, it was not uncommon for him to run into a friend at the airport in Hong Kong, at a cafe in Italy, or at the Acropolis in Athens. Ralph is survived by his loving partner of 26 years, Alma Boland; his children, Laura Brayman, Donna (Bob) Shontell, Carol (Lee) Deninger, Mary Ann (Mike) Nagel, and Ralph (Dawn) Richter II. He was most proud of his grandchildren and cherished each one of them: Emily, Mallory and Neil, Ellen (Shane) and Jack, and Taylor. He leaves behind his loving sister Doris Johnson as well as countless extended family which includes Alma's children and grandchildren who were like his own. Due to current health concerns, no memorial is planned at this time. In memory of Ralph, raise a glass, a gin-and-tonic is preferred, watch a baseball game, or make someone laugh. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
.